All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2710 Telder Path.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2710 Telder Path
Last updated June 8 2019 at 7:44 AM

2710 Telder Path

2710 Telder Path · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Thunderbird Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2710 Telder Path, San Antonio, TX 78228
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The Daventry floorplan is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. This home offers a spacious family room, a breakfast room and a formal dining room, huge master closet, and the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all of the bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 Telder Path have any available units?
2710 Telder Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2710 Telder Path have?
Some of 2710 Telder Path's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 Telder Path currently offering any rent specials?
2710 Telder Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 Telder Path pet-friendly?
No, 2710 Telder Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2710 Telder Path offer parking?
Yes, 2710 Telder Path offers parking.
Does 2710 Telder Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 Telder Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 Telder Path have a pool?
No, 2710 Telder Path does not have a pool.
Does 2710 Telder Path have accessible units?
No, 2710 Telder Path does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 Telder Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2710 Telder Path has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estraya Westover Hills
1626 North Ellison Drive
San Antonio, TX 78251
Trio
2903 Hillcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78201
Riverstone Apartments
8711 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Timber Ridge
3200 Timber View Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
Westmount At Houston Street
4611 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78220
Citadel at Westpointe
438 Richland Hills Drive
San Antonio, TX 78245
Hawthorne House
7403 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
711 E Carson
711 East Carson Street
San Antonio, TX 78208

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio