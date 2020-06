Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets game room

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Wonderfully spacious home with excellent floor plan. This home features ceramic tile downstairs in the dining, kitchen, and family room. The kitchen has a large breakfast island w/ granite counters and gas cooking. The master suite is downstairs with a full bath and large walk-in closet. Upstairs has four additional rooms that come off of the spacious game room. The home also has a covered patio with a privacy fence and sprinkler system. This house has it all, come see it today!