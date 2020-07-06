All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated November 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

2522 Steepleway

2522 Steepleway · No Longer Available
Location

2522 Steepleway, San Antonio, TX 78248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
GRANITE, GRANITE, GRANITE... in the GOURMET KITCHEN and even in the bathrooms - with UNDER-COUNTER SINKS adding EASY MAINTAINABILITY to the GORGEOUS VISUAL APPEAL. A soaring TWO-STORY ENTRY with rich HAND-STAINED WOOD stairs and railing lead to the second level living areas. CROWN MOLDING, beautiful WOOD AND CERAMIC TILE flooring, and TWO-TONE PAINT details compliment the FAMILY-FRIENDLY FLOOR PLAN that opens to a tranquil TWISTED-OAK-SHADED BACKYARD DECK. The UPSTAIRS GAME ROOM is perfect for entertain

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2522 Steepleway have any available units?
2522 Steepleway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2522 Steepleway have?
Some of 2522 Steepleway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2522 Steepleway currently offering any rent specials?
2522 Steepleway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 Steepleway pet-friendly?
No, 2522 Steepleway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2522 Steepleway offer parking?
Yes, 2522 Steepleway offers parking.
Does 2522 Steepleway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2522 Steepleway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 Steepleway have a pool?
No, 2522 Steepleway does not have a pool.
Does 2522 Steepleway have accessible units?
No, 2522 Steepleway does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 Steepleway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2522 Steepleway does not have units with dishwashers.

