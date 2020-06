Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the heart of Stone Oak. Home sits on large corner lot & features open floor plan, high ceilings, spacious rooms, 3 living areas & lots of windows for natural light. Really nice 3 level deck in patio great for entertaining. Great NEISD schools. Interior was just painted and is ready for move in.