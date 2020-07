Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Come check out this beautifully remodeled home. Great Starter/Investment Home. 2 bedrooms with included wardrobes. Beautiful Vinyl Wood Flooring for ease and comfort. Fully furnished kitchen with Microwave, Refrigerator, Stove and, Dishwasher. Granite Counter Tops. Fantastic Bathroom with huge shower. Recessed lighting everywhere. Exterior shed has storage and Washer Dryer connections plus a Washer and Dryer! Lot has been landscaped to provide a well defined parking areas and yard.