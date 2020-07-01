2458 Huisache

Amenities

Adorable TINY HOUSE! This tiny house has its own private yard. Privacy fence all the way around it. Great for people with dogs! This house is very very small (about 225 sf), but very cute and has all the amenities you need. Full size bed, flat screen TV, refrigerator, microwave, double burner hot plate (no stove), pots and pans, iron and ironing board, coffee pot, toaster, and the list goes on... This is all bills paid including internet and cable. No washer/dryer, but there is a laundry mat just a few blocks away. Conveniently located only 4.8 mls from the medical ctr, only 4.8 mls to the San Antonio downtown Riverwalk, 4.7 mls to the popular Pearl Brewery District and just blocks away from the beautiful and restored Woodlawn Lake/Park/Walking Trails and Pool (free amenity). This is perfect for traveling nurses, students or any corporate traveler. Call Jule for more info.