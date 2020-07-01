All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 23 2020 at 9:45 AM

2458 Huisache

2458 W Huisache Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2458 W Huisache Ave, San Antonio, TX 78228
Jefferson

Amenities

all utils included
pool
microwave
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Adorable TINY HOUSE! This tiny house has its own private yard. Privacy fence all the way around it. Great for people with dogs! This house is very very small (about 225 sf), but very cute and has all the amenities you need. Full size bed, flat screen TV, refrigerator, microwave, double burner hot plate (no stove), pots and pans, iron and ironing board, coffee pot, toaster, and the list goes on... This is all bills paid including internet and cable. No washer/dryer, but there is a laundry mat just a few blocks away. Conveniently located only 4.8 mls from the medical ctr, only 4.8 mls to the San Antonio downtown Riverwalk, 4.7 mls to the popular Pearl Brewery District and just blocks away from the beautiful and restored Woodlawn Lake/Park/Walking Trails and Pool (free amenity). This is perfect for traveling nurses, students or any corporate traveler. Call Jule for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2458 Huisache have any available units?
2458 Huisache doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2458 Huisache have?
Some of 2458 Huisache's amenities include all utils included, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2458 Huisache currently offering any rent specials?
2458 Huisache is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2458 Huisache pet-friendly?
No, 2458 Huisache is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2458 Huisache offer parking?
No, 2458 Huisache does not offer parking.
Does 2458 Huisache have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2458 Huisache does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2458 Huisache have a pool?
Yes, 2458 Huisache has a pool.
Does 2458 Huisache have accessible units?
No, 2458 Huisache does not have accessible units.
Does 2458 Huisache have units with dishwashers?
No, 2458 Huisache does not have units with dishwashers.

