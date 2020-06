Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

This gorgeous home shines from top to bottom. Majestic tree filled greenbelt lot. Inviting in ground pool and spa. Inside you have towering ceilings. Formal living room and dining room, wood floors, and open concept layout. Tons of counter space, built in oven, breakfast bar and nook too! Full bedroom suite downstairs makes great in law quarters. Huge master suite features private balcony. Gameroom, generous bedrooms and prime north central location location. A must see!!!!