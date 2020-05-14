All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 25 2019 at 6:17 AM

230 E HUISACHE AVE

230 East Huisache Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

230 East Huisache Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212
Monte Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Gorgeous rental home in the Monte Vista Historic District! This charming 3-bedroom/1-bath home is sure to appeal with its extra-large front porch and updated interior featuring beautiful woodwork, built-in cabinetry, wood floors and high ceilings and wood burning fireplace in living room. Large updated kitchen boasts plenty of cabinet and storage space as well as separate breakfast and dining areas. The large backyard deck oversees a lush hilltop area with fruit trees. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 E HUISACHE AVE have any available units?
230 E HUISACHE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 E HUISACHE AVE have?
Some of 230 E HUISACHE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 E HUISACHE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
230 E HUISACHE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 E HUISACHE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 230 E HUISACHE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 230 E HUISACHE AVE offer parking?
No, 230 E HUISACHE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 230 E HUISACHE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 E HUISACHE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 E HUISACHE AVE have a pool?
No, 230 E HUISACHE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 230 E HUISACHE AVE have accessible units?
No, 230 E HUISACHE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 230 E HUISACHE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 E HUISACHE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
