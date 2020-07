Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath ready for immediate move in. This property features an open floor plan, restored original wood floors, new light fixtures, ceiling fans and fresh paint. Master suite has double closets with private bathroom. This multi unit will share common area. 1 parking spot only. Conveniently located to I-35, down town San Antonio, Fort Sam Houston, shopping and dining. ALL BILLS INCLUDED