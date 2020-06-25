22315. Mesa Knoll

Amenities

Beautiful Home in a Nice Gated Community in the Stone Oak area, Recently Remodeled, New AC, New Paint, No Carpet, New Laminated Floor upstairs, New in Wall Microwave, New Oven, New Dishwasher, Walking distance to the Community Pool , 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Restrooms ,Living Room , Dining Room, Kitchen with Granite, large Family Room, 2 Car Garage, walking distance to Hardy Oak Elementary and and Lopez Middle School, GREAT NEISD District School!!! Conveniently located near 281 and 1604. Ready for Moving in