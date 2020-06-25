All apartments in San Antonio
22315. Mesa Knoll
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:43 PM

22315. Mesa Knoll

22315 Mesa Knoll · No Longer Available
Location

22315 Mesa Knoll, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Home in a Nice Gated Community in the Stone Oak area, Recently Remodeled, New AC, New Paint, No Carpet, New Laminated Floor upstairs, New in Wall Microwave, New Oven, New Dishwasher, Walking distance to the Community Pool , 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Restrooms ,Living Room , Dining Room, Kitchen with Granite, large Family Room, 2 Car Garage, walking distance to Hardy Oak Elementary and and Lopez Middle School, GREAT NEISD District School!!! Conveniently located near 281 and 1604. Ready for Moving in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22315. Mesa Knoll have any available units?
22315. Mesa Knoll doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 22315. Mesa Knoll have?
Some of 22315. Mesa Knoll's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22315. Mesa Knoll currently offering any rent specials?
22315. Mesa Knoll is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22315. Mesa Knoll pet-friendly?
No, 22315. Mesa Knoll is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 22315. Mesa Knoll offer parking?
Yes, 22315. Mesa Knoll offers parking.
Does 22315. Mesa Knoll have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22315. Mesa Knoll does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22315. Mesa Knoll have a pool?
Yes, 22315. Mesa Knoll has a pool.
Does 22315. Mesa Knoll have accessible units?
No, 22315. Mesa Knoll does not have accessible units.
Does 22315. Mesa Knoll have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22315. Mesa Knoll has units with dishwashers.
