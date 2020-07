Amenities

patio / balcony garage microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

VIEWS VIEWS VIEWS!!! Sit on your back patio and watch the world go by. . Great one story floorplan with 3 bedrooms, and a formal study. (Could be a 4th bedroom). Lots of tile flooring, big open living space adjoining kitchen, gas stove, microwave, breakfast room. Close to 281, TPC parkway shopping and some of the best schools in the city!Please verify room measurments and schools .