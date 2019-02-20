All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 22206 Goldcrest Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
22206 Goldcrest Run
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:42 AM

22206 Goldcrest Run

22206 Goldcrest Run · (210) 601-4400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Stone Oak
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

22206 Goldcrest Run, San Antonio, TX 78260
Stone Oak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1537 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Price Change!! Ready to be your new rental home, where you may enjoy morning coffee or an evening BBQ in the backyard. Open floor plan modern home, in gated Vistas of Stone Oak community! Renovated May 2020, no carpet, new refrigerator, addt'l refrigerator in garage, washer/dryer. Property backs up to a greenbelt, no neighbors/traffic, in the back of the property. Please use TAA form, review Rental/Occupancy Info Criteria and Covid-19 info (in "Documents"), before applying. Minimum credit score is 620. Application fee is $75 pp 18 years & over. Security Deposit is $1,695 in Cashier's Check/Money Order. Contact me at AnaPaulaAldacoRu@gmail.com. This is a non-smoking home. Sorry, no pets. Please verify school district and room measurements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22206 Goldcrest Run have any available units?
22206 Goldcrest Run has a unit available for $1,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 22206 Goldcrest Run have?
Some of 22206 Goldcrest Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22206 Goldcrest Run currently offering any rent specials?
22206 Goldcrest Run isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22206 Goldcrest Run pet-friendly?
No, 22206 Goldcrest Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 22206 Goldcrest Run offer parking?
Yes, 22206 Goldcrest Run does offer parking.
Does 22206 Goldcrest Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22206 Goldcrest Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22206 Goldcrest Run have a pool?
No, 22206 Goldcrest Run does not have a pool.
Does 22206 Goldcrest Run have accessible units?
No, 22206 Goldcrest Run does not have accessible units.
Does 22206 Goldcrest Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 22206 Goldcrest Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 22206 Goldcrest Run?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Collection Overlook
4934 Woodstone Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez
3270 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Tom Pawel Village
14785 Omicron Dr
San Antonio, TX 78245
Presidio Flats
5347 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Retreat at the Rim
5650 Worth Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78249
Monterra Apartments
6033 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Jefferson Townhomes
900 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78201
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road
San Antonio, TX 78244

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity