22206 Goldcrest Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Price Change!! Ready to be your new rental home, where you may enjoy morning coffee or an evening BBQ in the backyard. Open floor plan modern home, in gated Vistas of Stone Oak community! Renovated May 2020, no carpet, new refrigerator, addt'l refrigerator in garage, washer/dryer. Property backs up to a greenbelt, no neighbors/traffic, in the back of the property. Please use TAA form, review Rental/Occupancy Info Criteria and Covid-19 info (in "Documents"), before applying. Minimum credit score is 620. Application fee is $75 pp 18 years & over. Security Deposit is $1,695 in Cashier's Check/Money Order. Contact me at AnaPaulaAldacoRu@gmail.com. This is a non-smoking home. Sorry, no pets. Please verify school district and room measurements.