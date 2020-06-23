All apartments in San Antonio
2215 Grape Blossom St
2215 Grape Blossom St

2215 Grape Blossom Street · No Longer Available
Location

2215 Grape Blossom Street, San Antonio, TX 78247
Blossom Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
2215 Grape Blossom - Super clean 2 story 4/2/2 home in Blossom Park subdivision. Features updated kitchen with new stainless appliances & fancy backsplash. Master bedroom is down with totally updated master bath, i.e. new tile, glass shower doors & updated vanity. Living room features high ceilings with fireplace. All wood plank or tile floors down, carpet, secondary bedrooms and hall bath all upstairs. Back yard is fenced and has super covered back patio with awesome outlook to McAllister Park. Home also features 2 car garage and storage shed. Check out this great home today!

(RLNE4595679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Grape Blossom St have any available units?
2215 Grape Blossom St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 Grape Blossom St have?
Some of 2215 Grape Blossom St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Grape Blossom St currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Grape Blossom St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Grape Blossom St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 Grape Blossom St is pet friendly.
Does 2215 Grape Blossom St offer parking?
Yes, 2215 Grape Blossom St does offer parking.
Does 2215 Grape Blossom St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 Grape Blossom St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Grape Blossom St have a pool?
No, 2215 Grape Blossom St does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Grape Blossom St have accessible units?
No, 2215 Grape Blossom St does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Grape Blossom St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2215 Grape Blossom St does not have units with dishwashers.
