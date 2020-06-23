2215 Grape Blossom St

Amenities

2215 Grape Blossom - Super clean 2 story 4/2/2 home in Blossom Park subdivision. Features updated kitchen with new stainless appliances & fancy backsplash. Master bedroom is down with totally updated master bath, i.e. new tile, glass shower doors & updated vanity. Living room features high ceilings with fireplace. All wood plank or tile floors down, carpet, secondary bedrooms and hall bath all upstairs. Back yard is fenced and has super covered back patio with awesome outlook to McAllister Park. Home also features 2 car garage and storage shed. Check out this great home today!



(RLNE4595679)