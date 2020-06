22118 TOWER TERRACE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8c96322064 ----

MOVE IN 3/26/2019! *SECURITY DEPOSIT $1895, CLEANING DEPOSIT $300**1 STORY RENTAL WITH 2CAR GARAGE*3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH NEAR SHOPPING*HOME HAS SPRINKLER SYSTEM AND IS PRE-WIRED FOR A SECURITY SYSTEM*CARPET & CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT ENTIRE HOME*LARGE LIVING ROOM & KITCHEN*HOME HAS DEN* OPEN FLOOR PLAN*MASTER BEDROOM HAS CEILING FAN, WALK-IN CLOSET, & FULL BATH*HOME HAS DECK IN THE BACKYARD*HOME IS MINUTES AWAY FROM MARRIOT PGA GOLF COURSE*HOME HAS KINETICO WATER SOFTENER, Near Shopping and great schools!!



Rent Includes: Condo/HOA Fees, HOA Amenities, Some Furnishings



Min/Max Months: 12/36



Breakfast Nook

Ceiling Fan

Ceramic Tile

Disposal

Island

Stove

Study

Utility Room