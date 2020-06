Amenities

parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This lovely house will be available by June 1, 2020. Freshly painted the whole house. Im asking $1395.00 for rent and the same deposit 1395.00, new flooring in the kitchen and freshly painted kitchen cabinets and restroom. 3 bedroom and updated restroom. No pets allowed. Centrally located, near bus line and near Medical Center. Very nice quiet neighborhood, great school district. By Jefferson High School. Your responsible for lights, gas, water and sewer. 1366 square foot.