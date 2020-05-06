21526 Promontory Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Former Ryland model loaded with upgrades! Ceiling fans in every room. Formal dining room. Lovely gameroom, play area upstairs. Master on first floor, all other bedrooms upstairs. Laminate and tile throughout home, only carpet in on stairs. Water softener and sprinkler system. Walking distance to the pool and park area. Refrigerator included. Recently updated stainless steel appliances, flooring, paint inside/out, professional landscaping, and renovated master bathroom. Will repaint gameroom upon request.