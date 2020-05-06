All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
21526 Promontory Circle
21526 Promontory Circle

21526 Promontory Circle · No Longer Available
Location

21526 Promontory Circle, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Former Ryland model loaded with upgrades! Ceiling fans in every room. Formal dining room. Lovely gameroom, play area upstairs. Master on first floor, all other bedrooms upstairs. Laminate and tile throughout home, only carpet in on stairs. Water softener and sprinkler system. Walking distance to the pool and park area. Refrigerator included. Recently updated stainless steel appliances, flooring, paint inside/out, professional landscaping, and renovated master bathroom. Will repaint gameroom upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21526 Promontory Circle have any available units?
21526 Promontory Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 21526 Promontory Circle have?
Some of 21526 Promontory Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21526 Promontory Circle currently offering any rent specials?
21526 Promontory Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21526 Promontory Circle pet-friendly?
No, 21526 Promontory Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 21526 Promontory Circle offer parking?
Yes, 21526 Promontory Circle offers parking.
Does 21526 Promontory Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21526 Promontory Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21526 Promontory Circle have a pool?
Yes, 21526 Promontory Circle has a pool.
Does 21526 Promontory Circle have accessible units?
No, 21526 Promontory Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 21526 Promontory Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 21526 Promontory Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
