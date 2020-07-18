All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 11 2020 at 5:10 AM

215 Center Street - 1, Unit 405

215 Center Street · (210) 756-3081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

215 Center Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Downtown San Antonio

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1066 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Elegant, sophisticated living at the Vidorra in the heart of downtown San Antonio! Beautiful one bedroom, one bath condominium is now available and truly a "Must See!" Stunning wood floors throughout the all one level unit are glamorous, while also allergy free. The Open Concept floor plan is both relaxing and easy care and extends out to the covered balcony with city views. A large living/dining area opens to the gourmet kitchen with all stainless appliances including a double wide SS refrigerator. There is even a breakfast bar for meals on the run or when entertaining your guests. The pretty bedroom is next to a spa like bath with a nice walk-in closet. Even a washer & dryer are already in the condo for your use - all you need to bring are your favorite belongings, unpack, and enjoy. The Vidorra is within walking distance to Sunset Station, St. Paul Square, and our famous Riverwalk offering shops and restaurants galore. 24 hour concierge services provided every day, plus use of a business center, meeting rooms, saltwater pool, exercise gym, 20th floor sky-room and the secured parking garage. Come enjoy the good life!
AVAILABLE NOW at the ViDORRA! Includes gym, saltwater pool, barbecue grills, and a sky-room for private parties, too. Garage parking space! Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for all persons over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits due at time of application approval - cashiers check/money order to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 W #120.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Center Street - 1, Unit 405 have any available units?
215 Center Street - 1, Unit 405 has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 Center Street - 1, Unit 405 have?
Some of 215 Center Street - 1, Unit 405's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Center Street - 1, Unit 405 currently offering any rent specials?
215 Center Street - 1, Unit 405 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Center Street - 1, Unit 405 pet-friendly?
No, 215 Center Street - 1, Unit 405 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 215 Center Street - 1, Unit 405 offer parking?
Yes, 215 Center Street - 1, Unit 405 offers parking.
Does 215 Center Street - 1, Unit 405 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 Center Street - 1, Unit 405 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Center Street - 1, Unit 405 have a pool?
Yes, 215 Center Street - 1, Unit 405 has a pool.
Does 215 Center Street - 1, Unit 405 have accessible units?
Yes, 215 Center Street - 1, Unit 405 has accessible units.
Does 215 Center Street - 1, Unit 405 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Center Street - 1, Unit 405 has units with dishwashers.
