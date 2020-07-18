215 Center Street - 1, Unit 405

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Elegant, sophisticated living at the Vidorra in the heart of downtown San Antonio! Beautiful one bedroom, one bath condominium is now available and truly a "Must See!" Stunning wood floors throughout the all one level unit are glamorous, while also allergy free. The Open Concept floor plan is both relaxing and easy care and extends out to the covered balcony with city views. A large living/dining area opens to the gourmet kitchen with all stainless appliances including a double wide SS refrigerator. There is even a breakfast bar for meals on the run or when entertaining your guests. The pretty bedroom is next to a spa like bath with a nice walk-in closet. Even a washer & dryer are already in the condo for your use - all you need to bring are your favorite belongings, unpack, and enjoy. The Vidorra is within walking distance to Sunset Station, St. Paul Square, and our famous Riverwalk offering shops and restaurants galore. 24 hour concierge services provided every day, plus use of a business center, meeting rooms, saltwater pool, exercise gym, 20th floor sky-room and the secured parking garage. Come enjoy the good life!

AVAILABLE NOW at the ViDORRA! Includes gym, saltwater pool, barbecue grills, and a sky-room for private parties, too. Garage parking space! Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for all persons over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits due at time of application approval - cashiers check/money order to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 W #120.