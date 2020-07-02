All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:05 AM

2122 Hays Street

2122 Hays Street · No Longer Available
Location

2122 Hays Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Harvard Place - Eastlawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Very cozy newly renovated 2BR w/ 2 FULL BATH house located less than 7 minutes from downtown. A house that sleeps 8 people is rare to find. Fully furnished with washer and dryer, comes FULLY stocked with all essentials that you need including blankets, linens etc... Great location to stay if you are visiting downtown San Antonio River walk, It is within 3 mile distance, a short Uber ride anywhere in town including Fort Sam Houston.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2122-hays-st-san-antonio-tx-78202-usa-unit-a/bf59cb0e-b417-4aba-9609-8953cc11cc8f

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5662876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 Hays Street have any available units?
2122 Hays Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2122 Hays Street have?
Some of 2122 Hays Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2122 Hays Street currently offering any rent specials?
2122 Hays Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 Hays Street pet-friendly?
No, 2122 Hays Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2122 Hays Street offer parking?
Yes, 2122 Hays Street offers parking.
Does 2122 Hays Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2122 Hays Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 Hays Street have a pool?
No, 2122 Hays Street does not have a pool.
Does 2122 Hays Street have accessible units?
No, 2122 Hays Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 Hays Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2122 Hays Street has units with dishwashers.

