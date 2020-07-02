2122 Hays Street

Amenities
Very cozy newly renovated 2BR w/ 2 FULL BATH house located less than 7 minutes from downtown. A house that sleeps 8 people is rare to find. Fully furnished with washer and dryer, comes FULLY stocked with all essentials that you need including blankets, linens etc... Great location to stay if you are visiting downtown San Antonio River walk, It is within 3 mile distance, a short Uber ride anywhere in town including Fort Sam Houston.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2122-hays-st-san-antonio-tx-78202-usa-unit-a/bf59cb0e-b417-4aba-9609-8953cc11cc8f
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5662876)