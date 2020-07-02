2122 Hays Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Very cozy newly renovated 2BR w/ 2 FULL BATH house located less than 7 minutes from downtown. A house that sleeps 8 people is rare to find. Fully furnished with washer and dryer, comes FULLY stocked with all essentials that you need including blankets, linens etc... Great location to stay if you are visiting downtown San Antonio River walk, It is within 3 mile distance, a short Uber ride anywhere in town including Fort Sam Houston.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2122-hays-st-san-antonio-tx-78202-usa-unit-a/bf59cb0e-b417-4aba-9609-8953cc11cc8f



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5662876)