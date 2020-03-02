All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated November 24 2019 at 10:07 AM

21203 RIO SABINAL

21203 Rio Sabinal · No Longer Available
Location

21203 Rio Sabinal, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy living in this beautiful home. A formal dining area leads into a spacious kitchen with ample cabinets, breakfast bar and nook. The kitchen opens into a family room with soaring ceiling, fireplace and decorative wrought iron balusters leading upstairs. Secondary bedroom w/bath downstairs. A lovely loft upstairs, perfect for reading/computer area. Relax in your large master suite w/access to a deck offering nice views. Entertain guests on an expansive Florida room overlooking the yard with large trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21203 RIO SABINAL have any available units?
21203 RIO SABINAL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 21203 RIO SABINAL currently offering any rent specials?
21203 RIO SABINAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21203 RIO SABINAL pet-friendly?
No, 21203 RIO SABINAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 21203 RIO SABINAL offer parking?
Yes, 21203 RIO SABINAL offers parking.
Does 21203 RIO SABINAL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21203 RIO SABINAL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21203 RIO SABINAL have a pool?
No, 21203 RIO SABINAL does not have a pool.
Does 21203 RIO SABINAL have accessible units?
No, 21203 RIO SABINAL does not have accessible units.
Does 21203 RIO SABINAL have units with dishwashers?
No, 21203 RIO SABINAL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21203 RIO SABINAL have units with air conditioning?
No, 21203 RIO SABINAL does not have units with air conditioning.

