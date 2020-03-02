21203 RIO SABINAL

Amenities

Enjoy living in this beautiful home. A formal dining area leads into a spacious kitchen with ample cabinets, breakfast bar and nook. The kitchen opens into a family room with soaring ceiling, fireplace and decorative wrought iron balusters leading upstairs. Secondary bedroom w/bath downstairs. A lovely loft upstairs, perfect for reading/computer area. Relax in your large master suite w/access to a deck offering nice views. Entertain guests on an expansive Florida room overlooking the yard with large trees.