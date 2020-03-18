All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
2115 Clear Court
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:29 PM

2115 Clear Court

No Longer Available
Location

2115 Clear Court, San Antonio, TX 78227
Rainbow Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 Clear Court have any available units?
2115 Clear Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 2115 Clear Court currently offering any rent specials?
2115 Clear Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 Clear Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2115 Clear Court is pet friendly.
Does 2115 Clear Court offer parking?
No, 2115 Clear Court does not offer parking.
Does 2115 Clear Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2115 Clear Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 Clear Court have a pool?
No, 2115 Clear Court does not have a pool.
Does 2115 Clear Court have accessible units?
No, 2115 Clear Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 Clear Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2115 Clear Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2115 Clear Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2115 Clear Court does not have units with air conditioning.
