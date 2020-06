Amenities

Fabulous 4 bed 2.5 bath house in the gated established Encino Rio community. House offers a welcoming entry way that opens to separate dining room. Fantastic kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Eat in kitchen area flows into the living room. All bedrooms are upstairs with a full bath. Roomy master suite offers a great master bath w/ walk-in closet. Large backyard with paved patio that is perfect for entertaining! A must see!!!