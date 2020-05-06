All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21114 VILLA VALENCIA

21114 Villa Valencia · No Longer Available
Location

21114 Villa Valencia, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
game room
carpet
Great 1st time rental! This home is ready for move-in 4 Bedrooms all upstairs and 2 1/2 baths. Carpeted throughout with tile in kitchen and bathrooms. This home boast a spacious formal living and dining combo, big family room open to the kitchen. Nice size game room for entertaining. Reagan High School ranked top 100 in the state of Texas by Best High Schools News Report. At the heart of great Stone Oak, shopping centers, hospitals, restaurants. Easy access to Stone Oak Pkwy. Near 281 or to 1604.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21114 VILLA VALENCIA have any available units?
21114 VILLA VALENCIA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 21114 VILLA VALENCIA have?
Some of 21114 VILLA VALENCIA's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21114 VILLA VALENCIA currently offering any rent specials?
21114 VILLA VALENCIA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21114 VILLA VALENCIA pet-friendly?
No, 21114 VILLA VALENCIA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 21114 VILLA VALENCIA offer parking?
Yes, 21114 VILLA VALENCIA does offer parking.
Does 21114 VILLA VALENCIA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21114 VILLA VALENCIA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21114 VILLA VALENCIA have a pool?
No, 21114 VILLA VALENCIA does not have a pool.
Does 21114 VILLA VALENCIA have accessible units?
No, 21114 VILLA VALENCIA does not have accessible units.
Does 21114 VILLA VALENCIA have units with dishwashers?
No, 21114 VILLA VALENCIA does not have units with dishwashers.
