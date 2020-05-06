21114 VILLA VALENCIA

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Great 1st time rental! This home is ready for move-in 4 Bedrooms all upstairs and 2 1/2 baths. Carpeted throughout with tile in kitchen and bathrooms. This home boast a spacious formal living and dining combo, big family room open to the kitchen. Nice size game room for entertaining. Reagan High School ranked top 100 in the state of Texas by Best High Schools News Report. At the heart of great Stone Oak, shopping centers, hospitals, restaurants. Easy access to Stone Oak Pkwy. Near 281 or to 1604.