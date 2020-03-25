21103 AMALFI OAKS

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Great First Time Rental!!! Beautiful 2 story home! Upgrades throughout: no carpet, wood tile throughout, granite countertops in kitchen and baths, wood shutters, high ceilings, iron stair railing, wood flooring on stairs, and more! Stunning kitchen with large island, built-in appliances, pendant lights, and large vent hood. Master bedroom down with spacious master bath and walk-in closet. Oversized laundry room and mud room area. Oversized custom deck and patio cover with in-ground pool.