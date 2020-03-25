All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:15 AM

21103 AMALFI OAKS

21103 Amalfi Oaks · No Longer Available
Location

21103 Amalfi Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Great First Time Rental!!! Beautiful 2 story home! Upgrades throughout: no carpet, wood tile throughout, granite countertops in kitchen and baths, wood shutters, high ceilings, iron stair railing, wood flooring on stairs, and more! Stunning kitchen with large island, built-in appliances, pendant lights, and large vent hood. Master bedroom down with spacious master bath and walk-in closet. Oversized laundry room and mud room area. Oversized custom deck and patio cover with in-ground pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21103 AMALFI OAKS have any available units?
21103 AMALFI OAKS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 21103 AMALFI OAKS have?
Some of 21103 AMALFI OAKS's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21103 AMALFI OAKS currently offering any rent specials?
21103 AMALFI OAKS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21103 AMALFI OAKS pet-friendly?
No, 21103 AMALFI OAKS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 21103 AMALFI OAKS offer parking?
Yes, 21103 AMALFI OAKS offers parking.
Does 21103 AMALFI OAKS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21103 AMALFI OAKS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21103 AMALFI OAKS have a pool?
Yes, 21103 AMALFI OAKS has a pool.
Does 21103 AMALFI OAKS have accessible units?
No, 21103 AMALFI OAKS does not have accessible units.
Does 21103 AMALFI OAKS have units with dishwashers?
No, 21103 AMALFI OAKS does not have units with dishwashers.
