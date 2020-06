Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Chic and stylish, this recently remodeled home is the place to be! The kitchen has beautiful hard surface countertops and a gas range with stainless , new flooring throughout. Secondary AC system in the dining area, utility room inside, new electrical and HVAC system. Enjoy the summer by the pool or on the deck, plenty of room in the backyard to play also! Third full bathroom in the cabana by the pool. Don't wait, this one won't last!