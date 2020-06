Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Updated home close to woodland lake park, open floor plan with modern kitchen, elegant master bathroom with new shower and walking closet. swimming pool ready to be fill and enjoy the best summers, privacy fence in huge back yard. New ceiling insulation to save energy and make the house more comfortable, cordless blains covering all the windows, fancy wood floors in living and secondary bedrooms, the park is just steps away in quit street at walking distance to the Walmart.