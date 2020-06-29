All apartments in San Antonio
Location

2106 Sunbird Pass, San Antonio, TX 78224
South Southwest

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Rental Home in the Lago Vista Subdivision!! - A beautifully and fully updated home with designer finishes in Lago Vista area. Hardwood floors and designer fixtures make this home a wonderful place to be. Open living space and neighborhood amenities provide for the most desirable of life styles. Two car garage plus workshop area are unique to this home in the area.

-Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable
-Security Deposit: $1100
-Cleaning Deposit: $150
- Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable

-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit
-Background check will be completed, and must be clear of felonies
-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent
-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted
-Your furry friends are welcome, with a $300 non refundable pet deposit; No aggressive breeds will be allowed

(RLNE5583045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Sunbird Pass have any available units?
2106 Sunbird Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 Sunbird Pass have?
Some of 2106 Sunbird Pass's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Sunbird Pass currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Sunbird Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Sunbird Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 2106 Sunbird Pass is pet friendly.
Does 2106 Sunbird Pass offer parking?
Yes, 2106 Sunbird Pass offers parking.
Does 2106 Sunbird Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 Sunbird Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Sunbird Pass have a pool?
No, 2106 Sunbird Pass does not have a pool.
Does 2106 Sunbird Pass have accessible units?
No, 2106 Sunbird Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Sunbird Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 Sunbird Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
