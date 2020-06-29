2106 Sunbird Pass

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Rental Home in the Lago Vista Subdivision!! - A beautifully and fully updated home with designer finishes in Lago Vista area. Hardwood floors and designer fixtures make this home a wonderful place to be. Open living space and neighborhood amenities provide for the most desirable of life styles. Two car garage plus workshop area are unique to this home in the area.



-Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable

-Security Deposit: $1100

-Cleaning Deposit: $150

-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit

-Background check will be completed, and must be clear of felonies

-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent

-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted

-Your furry friends are welcome, with a $300 non refundable pet deposit; No aggressive breeds will be allowed



(RLNE5583045)