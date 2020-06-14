All apartments in San Antonio
209 Saint James

209 Saint James · (210) 281-4083
Location

209 Saint James, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 209 Saint James · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable Remodel Home Close to downtown - Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Dignowity Historic District. Recently renovated, open floor plan, large utility room, stainless steel appliances, wood and tile flooring.

Visit FSPPMTX.com to APPLY
All occupants over 18 must apply
Application fee $50
One time Admin fee $125
Deposit is same amount as rent
Pet deposit $350 per pet
Most qualified applicant accepted

Please contact your agent to set up showing or email genina@fsrealtytx.com

(RLNE4515850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Saint James have any available units?
209 Saint James has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 209 Saint James currently offering any rent specials?
209 Saint James isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Saint James pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Saint James is pet friendly.
Does 209 Saint James offer parking?
No, 209 Saint James does not offer parking.
Does 209 Saint James have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Saint James does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Saint James have a pool?
No, 209 Saint James does not have a pool.
Does 209 Saint James have accessible units?
No, 209 Saint James does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Saint James have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Saint James does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Saint James have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Saint James does not have units with air conditioning.
