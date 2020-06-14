209 Saint James

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable Remodel Home Close to downtown - Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Dignowity Historic District. Recently renovated, open floor plan, large utility room, stainless steel appliances, wood and tile flooring.



Visit FSPPMTX.com to APPLY

All occupants over 18 must apply

Application fee $50

One time Admin fee $125

Deposit is same amount as rent

Pet deposit $350 per pet

Most qualified applicant accepted



Please contact your agent to set up showing or email genina@fsrealtytx.com



(RLNE4515850)