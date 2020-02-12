Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

20527 Cliff Park Available 07/01/19 - Immaculate home with acclaimed schools, 5 generous BRs + study. Towering ceilings give the home a spacious airy feel with a touch of drama. Formal DR with art niche. Ceramic tile flooring. Elegant kitchen highlighted by granite counters, gas cooking, ss appliances & breakfast bar overlooking spacious family room. Gas fireplace. Master down w/ garden tub. Tons of extra space w/study down too + gameroom up. Huge covered deck out back overlooking quiet greenbelt. Stunning!



Please apply at www.TimParkerPM.com, make sure you check the Application Guidelines under Tenant Resources in our website. Also submit copy of ID and last 2 pay stubs.



PETS ARE ALLOWED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS



(RLNE3099679)