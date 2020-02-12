All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 18 2019 at 5:24 PM

20527 Cliff Park

20527 Cliff Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20527 Cliff Park Lane, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
20527 Cliff Park Available 07/01/19 - Immaculate home with acclaimed schools, 5 generous BRs + study. Towering ceilings give the home a spacious airy feel with a touch of drama. Formal DR with art niche. Ceramic tile flooring. Elegant kitchen highlighted by granite counters, gas cooking, ss appliances & breakfast bar overlooking spacious family room. Gas fireplace. Master down w/ garden tub. Tons of extra space w/study down too + gameroom up. Huge covered deck out back overlooking quiet greenbelt. Stunning!

Please apply at www.TimParkerPM.com, make sure you check the Application Guidelines under Tenant Resources in our website. Also submit copy of ID and last 2 pay stubs.

PETS ARE ALLOWED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS

(RLNE3099679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20527 Cliff Park have any available units?
20527 Cliff Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 20527 Cliff Park have?
Some of 20527 Cliff Park's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20527 Cliff Park currently offering any rent specials?
20527 Cliff Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20527 Cliff Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 20527 Cliff Park is pet friendly.
Does 20527 Cliff Park offer parking?
No, 20527 Cliff Park does not offer parking.
Does 20527 Cliff Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20527 Cliff Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20527 Cliff Park have a pool?
No, 20527 Cliff Park does not have a pool.
Does 20527 Cliff Park have accessible units?
No, 20527 Cliff Park does not have accessible units.
Does 20527 Cliff Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 20527 Cliff Park does not have units with dishwashers.
