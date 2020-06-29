2018 Park Canyon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Parkside subdivision. This property features tile floor throughout w/ carpet in the bedrooms, fire place in the family room and 2 eating areas. Large gourmet kitchen with plenty of cabinet space & counter space. All stainless steel appliances as well as gas cooking. Great size back yard that backs up to a greenbelt with wood deck which will be great entertaining or just enjoying an evening outside. This property is a must see!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.