Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2018 Park Canyon Drive

2018 Canyon Vista Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2018 Canyon Vista Dr, San Antonio, TX 78247
Blossom Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Parkside subdivision. This property features tile floor throughout w/ carpet in the bedrooms, fire place in the family room and 2 eating areas. Large gourmet kitchen with plenty of cabinet space & counter space. All stainless steel appliances as well as gas cooking. Great size back yard that backs up to a greenbelt with wood deck which will be great entertaining or just enjoying an evening outside. This property is a must see!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 Park Canyon Drive have any available units?
2018 Park Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2018 Park Canyon Drive have?
Some of 2018 Park Canyon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 Park Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2018 Park Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 Park Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2018 Park Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2018 Park Canyon Drive offer parking?
No, 2018 Park Canyon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2018 Park Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2018 Park Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 Park Canyon Drive have a pool?
No, 2018 Park Canyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2018 Park Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2018 Park Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 Park Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2018 Park Canyon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

