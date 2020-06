Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony all utils included parking recently renovated

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, PLUS WASHER & DRYER! Spacious 2/1 second floor apartment in the highly desirable King William neighborhood. Nicely updated and has a great covered porch/balcony with views of The Tower of the Americas. This unit also has 2 tandem parking spaces in the driveway. Rare bonus!