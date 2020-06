Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage pool fireplace oven

Executive home in the exclusive gated and guarded Oaks of Sonterra * Kitchen has granite counter tops, a built in oven, island and breakfast bar * Master upstairs, 13x11 bedroom down with full bath * Beautiful tiled floors * Fireplace in family room * Humongous back yard and oversized front yard * Community swimming pool is across the street * easy access to Huebner Road, Stone Oak Parkway, 1604, 281.