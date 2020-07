Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

OH THE VIEWS OF THE HILLS. SIT ON THE COVERED, UPSTAIRS BALCONY AND YOU FEEL LIKE YOU ARE SITTING ON TOP OF THE WORLD. GREAT FLOORPLAN WITH TILE FLOORS DOWNSTAIRS, AND HARDWOOD FLOORS. NO CARPET. SECOND MASTER BEDROOM UPSTAIRS. CUSTOM TOUCHES THROUGHOUT THE HOME. CORIAN COUNTERTOPS IN THE KITCHEN. LARGE PATIO OFF OF THE BREAKFAST AREA. VERY SECURE NEIGHBORHOOD WITH TERRIFIC SCHOOLS!