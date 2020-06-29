All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 PM

1922 SHADOW PARK ST

1922 Shadow Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

1922 Shadow Park Street, San Antonio, TX 78232
North Central Thousand Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
hot tub
sauna
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
sauna
Lovely garden home with unique floor plan in secluded neighborhood off Jones Maltsberger. Gorgeous wood flooring in living areas and bedrooms. Multiple outdoor living spaces including atrium and large wood deck with ornate hot tub- great for entertaining! Lots of cabinets and granite counters in over-sized kitchen with huge eat-in area. Many built-in features! Must see in person to appreciate beauty of this home! HOT TUB IS AS IS, can be used at tenants discretion and tenant to maintain. *NO SHOWINGS TILL MAY 2ND

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 SHADOW PARK ST have any available units?
1922 SHADOW PARK ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1922 SHADOW PARK ST have?
Some of 1922 SHADOW PARK ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 SHADOW PARK ST currently offering any rent specials?
1922 SHADOW PARK ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 SHADOW PARK ST pet-friendly?
No, 1922 SHADOW PARK ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1922 SHADOW PARK ST offer parking?
Yes, 1922 SHADOW PARK ST offers parking.
Does 1922 SHADOW PARK ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 SHADOW PARK ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 SHADOW PARK ST have a pool?
No, 1922 SHADOW PARK ST does not have a pool.
Does 1922 SHADOW PARK ST have accessible units?
No, 1922 SHADOW PARK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 SHADOW PARK ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1922 SHADOW PARK ST does not have units with dishwashers.

