1922 SHADOW PARK ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage hot tub sauna

Lovely garden home with unique floor plan in secluded neighborhood off Jones Maltsberger. Gorgeous wood flooring in living areas and bedrooms. Multiple outdoor living spaces including atrium and large wood deck with ornate hot tub- great for entertaining! Lots of cabinets and granite counters in over-sized kitchen with huge eat-in area. Many built-in features! Must see in person to appreciate beauty of this home! HOT TUB IS AS IS, can be used at tenants discretion and tenant to maintain. *NO SHOWINGS TILL MAY 2ND