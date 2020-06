Amenities

fireplace game room

This beautiful two story home located in Stone Oak has a spacious floor plan with a beautiful entry, formal dining room, spectacular kitchen with built in appliances and a cozy living area downstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs along with a game room. Master bedroom has a fireplace and spacious bathroom with a tub and stand alone shower. secondary rooms spacious. Outdoor cover for open backyard. Acclaimed NEISD schools and close to major Hiighways 281 and Loop 1604.