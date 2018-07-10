1907 Summerwood Drive, San Antonio, TX 78232 Kentwood Manor
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Than you for showing! Beautiful cozy home in Kentwood. Open and convenient one story floor plan. All ceramic and wood flooring. One living area with fireplace. Quiet backyard with lots of trees and double deck with greenbelt. Clean as a whistle! Thanks for looking!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1907 Summerwood Dr have any available units?
1907 Summerwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.