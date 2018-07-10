All apartments in San Antonio
1907 Summerwood Dr

1907 Summerwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1907 Summerwood Drive, San Antonio, TX 78232
Kentwood Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Than you for showing! Beautiful cozy home in Kentwood. Open and convenient one story floor plan. All ceramic and wood flooring. One living area with fireplace. Quiet backyard with lots of trees and double deck with greenbelt. Clean as a whistle! Thanks for looking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 Summerwood Dr have any available units?
1907 Summerwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1907 Summerwood Dr have?
Some of 1907 Summerwood Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1907 Summerwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1907 Summerwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 Summerwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1907 Summerwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1907 Summerwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1907 Summerwood Dr offers parking.
Does 1907 Summerwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1907 Summerwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 Summerwood Dr have a pool?
No, 1907 Summerwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1907 Summerwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 1907 Summerwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 Summerwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1907 Summerwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

