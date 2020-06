Amenities

Beautiful Mediterranean House in a desirable Gated Community Next to the Sonterra's Golf Club. Open Floor plan. Master Bedroom down with large walking closet, tub and separate shower. 2 Bedrooms upstairs with Jack & Jill Bath. Nice large yard and covered patio with privacy in the back . Easy access to 1604, close to shopping, restaurants, Hwy 281 and few minutes to I 10 and La Cantera Mall. All Stainless Still Appliances. Furniture included. GREAT NEISD SCHOOL DISTRICT!!!!!!