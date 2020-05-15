18711 CORPORATE WOODS DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage hot tub

CUTE, CLEAN & READY FOR FAST MOVE-IN! Very well maintained 3/2/2 in desirable Redland Woods! Gorgeous curb appeal welcomes you home. Open and bright with lots of natural light! No carpeting! Beautiful Kitchen is functional with lots of storage space. Master Suite is like a spa + large Walk-In Closet! Great big backyard! Neighborhood playground! Excellent North Central location is close to everything!! EZ Access to 1604/281. Excellent NEISD schools/Johnson! Max 2 pets, with pet deposit if approved. Call for details. No inside smoking. Must see, CALL!