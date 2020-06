Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

If you need a lot of space, this is the perfect home for you. Large rooms throughout. Two living areas, island kitchen, separate dining room and breakfast nook, and wood floors. Smooth cooktop, dishwasher, refrigerator, and tons of cabinet space for storage. Lots of light throughout this home. Large backyard with privacy fence and covered wood deck. Two car garage. Washer and dryer included.