Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful and well maintained home in Redland Woods Subdivision. Home features spacious family room, open to kitchen, over sized Master Suite with sitting area, dual vanity, garden tub, his/her closet. Corner lot. 1/4 acre lot with mature trees. Easy access to 1604 and 281, near shopping & restaurants. NEISD schools! Pet deposit is per pet and is non refundable.