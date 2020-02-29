1847 Babcock Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly renovated floor plans include modern sleek lighting, new

cabinetry with upgraded hardware, brand new carpet & padding,

wood finished vinyl flooring and ceiling fans.



Our community also welcomes pets of all sizes and weights, however we do have some breed restrictions.



Oak Hills Village has exceptional service at a convenient location! Our residents enjoy the comfort of knowing that our professional management and maintenance staff are just a phone call away. Located at the southern end of the Medical Center, we are close to USAA and over 45 hospitals and medical care facilities, making us a prime location for employees and medical students. Were located close to everything in San Antonio, with easy access to I-10 and Loop 410. For service, location and price, come see us today at Oak Hills Village!