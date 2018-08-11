1837 Garys Park

Amenities

Updated 2 bedroom 1 1/2 Townhome, with 2 reserved/assigned parking spaces. This newly updated Townhome is ideal for a back-yard retreat. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, brand new installed luxury vinyl flooring throughout downstairs and upstairs hall/bedrooms/bath. New carpet on stairway. Townhome has fireplace with built in connections to mount TV. In addition Townhome comes with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, built in microwave, two community pools (hot tub) and a basketball court. Walking distance to McAllister Park.