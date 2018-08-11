All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 22 2020 at 4:06 AM

1837 Garys Park

1837 Garys Park · No Longer Available
Location

1837 Garys Park, San Antonio, TX 78247
Blossom Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
hot tub
Updated 2 bedroom 1 1/2 Townhome, with 2 reserved/assigned parking spaces. This newly updated Townhome is ideal for a back-yard retreat. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, brand new installed luxury vinyl flooring throughout downstairs and upstairs hall/bedrooms/bath. New carpet on stairway. Townhome has fireplace with built in connections to mount TV. In addition Townhome comes with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, built in microwave, two community pools (hot tub) and a basketball court. Walking distance to McAllister Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1837 Garys Park have any available units?
1837 Garys Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1837 Garys Park have?
Some of 1837 Garys Park's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1837 Garys Park currently offering any rent specials?
1837 Garys Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1837 Garys Park pet-friendly?
No, 1837 Garys Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1837 Garys Park offer parking?
Yes, 1837 Garys Park offers parking.
Does 1837 Garys Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1837 Garys Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1837 Garys Park have a pool?
Yes, 1837 Garys Park has a pool.
Does 1837 Garys Park have accessible units?
No, 1837 Garys Park does not have accessible units.
Does 1837 Garys Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1837 Garys Park has units with dishwashers.

