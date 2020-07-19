All apartments in San Antonio
18311 Redriver Dawn

18311 Redriver Dawn · No Longer Available
Location

18311 Redriver Dawn, San Antonio, TX 78259
Redland Woods

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath ready for immediate move in. This property features 2 living areas, 2 eating areas, fire place and ceiling fans throughout. Great kitchen with lots of counter and cabinets, window that over looks the back yard and stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator. Large lot upstair. Wonderful back yard with covered patio, gazebo, storage shed, privacy fence and lots of trees that provide lots of shade. Great for entertainment.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18311 Redriver Dawn have any available units?
18311 Redriver Dawn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 18311 Redriver Dawn have?
Some of 18311 Redriver Dawn's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18311 Redriver Dawn currently offering any rent specials?
18311 Redriver Dawn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18311 Redriver Dawn pet-friendly?
Yes, 18311 Redriver Dawn is pet friendly.
Does 18311 Redriver Dawn offer parking?
No, 18311 Redriver Dawn does not offer parking.
Does 18311 Redriver Dawn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18311 Redriver Dawn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18311 Redriver Dawn have a pool?
No, 18311 Redriver Dawn does not have a pool.
Does 18311 Redriver Dawn have accessible units?
No, 18311 Redriver Dawn does not have accessible units.
Does 18311 Redriver Dawn have units with dishwashers?
No, 18311 Redriver Dawn does not have units with dishwashers.
