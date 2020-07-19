18311 Redriver Dawn

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath ready for immediate move in. This property features 2 living areas, 2 eating areas, fire place and ceiling fans throughout. Great kitchen with lots of counter and cabinets, window that over looks the back yard and stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator. Large lot upstair. Wonderful back yard with covered patio, gazebo, storage shed, privacy fence and lots of trees that provide lots of shade. Great for entertainment.

