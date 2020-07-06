1826 Laven

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking bbq/grill garage

Like NEW 3 bedroom home for rent near Culebra and 410! - The home is a GEM! Inside is completely renovated and like new! Fresh paint throughout, awesome tile and wood laminate floors, brand new carpet in secondary bedroom. Hall bathroom features a huge ceramic tiled shower, kitchen is gleaming! Garage converted to an additional bedroom or living space. And don't wait to come see the awesome backyard! Perfect for entertaining with the large covered patio, additional patio space that's perfect for grilling, basketball court, and large storage shed. Lots of mature trees for shade. Location is close to shopping, restaurants, and easy access to freeways. See this home NOW, it won't be on the market long!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4292665)