18110 RANSOM HL

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse game room parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

This Exceptional vacation home is located in a This Exceptional Sitterle home is located in a gated neighborhood and has been meticulously maintained. Soaring ceilings, architectural details accent the floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. Kitchen opens to breakfast area and family room with stone fireplace! Luxury master downstairs offers ample space, spa bath, Game room provides the perfect getaway and space for all. Immensely private backyard and mature landscaping provides a serene atmosphere. 2 car garage. Outstanding storage throughout. Close to amenity center complete with renovated clubhouse, exceptional pool, basket ball court, tennis courts, soccer field, trails, and more! Highly rated schools. HOUSE CAN BE LEASE WITH FURNITURE, FOR SALE TOO.