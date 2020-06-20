All apartments in San Antonio
18110 RANSOM HL
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

18110 RANSOM HL

18110 Ransom Hill · (214) 436-0835
Location

18110 Ransom Hill, San Antonio, TX 78258
Rogers Ranch

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3211 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This Exceptional vacation home is located in a This Exceptional Sitterle home is located in a gated neighborhood and has been meticulously maintained. Soaring ceilings, architectural details accent the floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. Kitchen opens to breakfast area and family room with stone fireplace! Luxury master downstairs offers ample space, spa bath, Game room provides the perfect getaway and space for all. Immensely private backyard and mature landscaping provides a serene atmosphere. 2 car garage. Outstanding storage throughout. Close to amenity center complete with renovated clubhouse, exceptional pool, basket ball court, tennis courts, soccer field, trails, and more! Highly rated schools. HOUSE CAN BE LEASE WITH FURNITURE, FOR SALE TOO.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18110 RANSOM HL have any available units?
18110 RANSOM HL has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 18110 RANSOM HL have?
Some of 18110 RANSOM HL's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18110 RANSOM HL currently offering any rent specials?
18110 RANSOM HL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18110 RANSOM HL pet-friendly?
No, 18110 RANSOM HL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 18110 RANSOM HL offer parking?
Yes, 18110 RANSOM HL does offer parking.
Does 18110 RANSOM HL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18110 RANSOM HL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18110 RANSOM HL have a pool?
Yes, 18110 RANSOM HL has a pool.
Does 18110 RANSOM HL have accessible units?
No, 18110 RANSOM HL does not have accessible units.
Does 18110 RANSOM HL have units with dishwashers?
No, 18110 RANSOM HL does not have units with dishwashers.
