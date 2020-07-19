All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated November 9 2019 at 9:44 AM

1805 Craig Pl

1805 West Craig Place · No Longer Available
Location

1805 West Craig Place, San Antonio, TX 78201
Woodlawn Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
pool
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Villas at Woodlawn Lake - Very cute fully furnished1 bed/1 bath villa in 1 story duplex. Includes stackable washer and dryer inside your villa and wireless internet! Private entrance, no common areas. Conveniently located just blocks from the Deco District, only 4 mls from downtown Riverwalk and just 12 minutes from the medical center. Only 5.5 mls from the popular Pearl Brewery District with lots of restaurants and shops. Grocery store just blocks away. Also located less than 500 feet (walking distance) from Woodlawn Lake/Park with walking trails and swimming pool. This is turn-key. All you need is your clothes! Reference unit #1805 when you call, email or text.
This rate is ONLY available for a minimum of a one year lease. Electricity will be in your name and paid by you. Other bills are set amount. Water $40, basic cable and internet $30. Total is $1200 plus your electric. If 6 month lease option, then $1275/mo plus electric. Less than 6 months will be $1350/mo and all bills paid. Must be able to pass a background check, have GOOD rental history, been at your job for at least 1 yr and have proof of income. Call Jule for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Craig Pl have any available units?
1805 Craig Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 Craig Pl have?
Some of 1805 Craig Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 Craig Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Craig Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Craig Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1805 Craig Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1805 Craig Pl offer parking?
No, 1805 Craig Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1805 Craig Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1805 Craig Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Craig Pl have a pool?
Yes, 1805 Craig Pl has a pool.
Does 1805 Craig Pl have accessible units?
No, 1805 Craig Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Craig Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 Craig Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
