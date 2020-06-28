All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 18014 CAMINO DEL MAR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
18014 CAMINO DEL MAR
Last updated January 31 2020 at 9:59 PM

18014 CAMINO DEL MAR

18014 Camino Del Mar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

18014 Camino Del Mar, San Antonio, TX 78257

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Mediterranean 2 story with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths in desirable Presidio. This open floor plan offers high ceilings, large island kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Private master suite and spa-like bath with double vanities. Beautifully landscaped back yard- perfect for entertaining! Low maintenance w/ a huge tiled patio. Gated neighborhood with pool, clubhouse, playground, BBQ/picnic area, & jogging trails. Easy access to 1604

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18014 CAMINO DEL MAR have any available units?
18014 CAMINO DEL MAR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 18014 CAMINO DEL MAR have?
Some of 18014 CAMINO DEL MAR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18014 CAMINO DEL MAR currently offering any rent specials?
18014 CAMINO DEL MAR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18014 CAMINO DEL MAR pet-friendly?
No, 18014 CAMINO DEL MAR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 18014 CAMINO DEL MAR offer parking?
Yes, 18014 CAMINO DEL MAR offers parking.
Does 18014 CAMINO DEL MAR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18014 CAMINO DEL MAR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18014 CAMINO DEL MAR have a pool?
Yes, 18014 CAMINO DEL MAR has a pool.
Does 18014 CAMINO DEL MAR have accessible units?
No, 18014 CAMINO DEL MAR does not have accessible units.
Does 18014 CAMINO DEL MAR have units with dishwashers?
No, 18014 CAMINO DEL MAR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brooksfield Apartments
7577 Old Corpus Christi Road
San Antonio, TX 78223
The Rise
4300 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Joule
10707 W Ih 10
San Antonio, TX 78230
Bungalow09
8446 Country Village St
San Antonio, TX 78209
View at Westover Hills Apartments
3010 W Loop 1604 N
San Antonio, TX 78251
Verandas at Shavano
17203 NW Military Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78249
Hawthorne House
7403 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Mansions at Briggs Ranch
5565 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio