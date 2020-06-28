18014 CAMINO DEL MAR

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Mediterranean 2 story with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths in desirable Presidio. This open floor plan offers high ceilings, large island kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Private master suite and spa-like bath with double vanities. Beautifully landscaped back yard- perfect for entertaining! Low maintenance w/ a huge tiled patio. Gated neighborhood with pool, clubhouse, playground, BBQ/picnic area, & jogging trails. Easy access to 1604