Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
177 W Mandalay Dr
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM
177 W Mandalay Dr
177 West Mandalay Drive
·
No Longer Available
San Antonio
Location
177 West Mandalay Drive, San Antonio, TX 78212
Olmos Park Terrace
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Cute One Story Gem - Located in Olmos Park Terrace, this 4 bedroom 2 bath home offers gorgeous wood floors, gas stove, open kitchen area, plus a casita with full bedroom and bath
(RLNE5220466)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 177 W Mandalay Dr have any available units?
177 W Mandalay Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 177 W Mandalay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
177 W Mandalay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 W Mandalay Dr pet-friendly?
No, 177 W Mandalay Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 177 W Mandalay Dr offer parking?
No, 177 W Mandalay Dr does not offer parking.
Does 177 W Mandalay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 177 W Mandalay Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 W Mandalay Dr have a pool?
No, 177 W Mandalay Dr does not have a pool.
Does 177 W Mandalay Dr have accessible units?
No, 177 W Mandalay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 177 W Mandalay Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 177 W Mandalay Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 177 W Mandalay Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 177 W Mandalay Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
