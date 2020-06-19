1749 FOX TREE LN

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Sm dogs ok. Gorgeous, Custom European, elegant jewel on private street in cul-de-sac with brick, rock and wood throughout. This upscale exclusive home is centrally located in Deerfield where rentals are rare! One of a kind light fixtures! Hardwood and tile on main level and most of upstairs w/minimal carpet. 4th bedroom upstairs can be used as an office. Exit either one of the triple sets of 9ft french doors and relax in the tranquil, lush backyard or just lounge on the oversized covered patio.