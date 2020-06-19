All apartments in San Antonio
1749 FOX TREE LN
Last updated October 7 2019 at 7:06 AM

1749 FOX TREE LN

1749 Fox Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1749 Fox Tree Lane, San Antonio, TX 78248
Deerfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sm dogs ok. Gorgeous, Custom European, elegant jewel on private street in cul-de-sac with brick, rock and wood throughout. This upscale exclusive home is centrally located in Deerfield where rentals are rare! One of a kind light fixtures! Hardwood and tile on main level and most of upstairs w/minimal carpet. 4th bedroom upstairs can be used as an office. Exit either one of the triple sets of 9ft french doors and relax in the tranquil, lush backyard or just lounge on the oversized covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1749 FOX TREE LN have any available units?
1749 FOX TREE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1749 FOX TREE LN have?
Some of 1749 FOX TREE LN's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1749 FOX TREE LN currently offering any rent specials?
1749 FOX TREE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1749 FOX TREE LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 1749 FOX TREE LN is pet friendly.
Does 1749 FOX TREE LN offer parking?
Yes, 1749 FOX TREE LN offers parking.
Does 1749 FOX TREE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1749 FOX TREE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1749 FOX TREE LN have a pool?
No, 1749 FOX TREE LN does not have a pool.
Does 1749 FOX TREE LN have accessible units?
No, 1749 FOX TREE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1749 FOX TREE LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 1749 FOX TREE LN does not have units with dishwashers.
