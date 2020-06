Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters fireplace range

1734-Wild Fire Available 01/31/19 Enclave at Westover Hills - Great one story, open floor plan, home has a family room and two dining areas. Kitchen has Granite counter tops, 42 inch cabinets, Island, a Stone fire place in family room. Large Master bedroom with bay window and a deluxe master bath, separate vanities, Tile in all wet areas, covered patio For more information call Silvia 210-632-2408 or visit www.hancerealty.com



(RLNE3779424)