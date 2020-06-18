1710 Copper Hill Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace microwave oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Instantly feel at home in this one-of-a-kind spaciously designed floor plan perfect for both family and entertaining. Stunning wood floors in the living and dining areas plus two fireplaces - one in the living and one in the master suite - very cozy. Large eat-in kitchen has double ovens, built-in microwave, smooth cook-top, even a refrigerator. The upstairs bedrooms are huge! Best of all the outside living space offers a triple covered deck with relaxing park like views. Easy access to Loop 1604, IH 281.