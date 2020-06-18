All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:37 AM

1710 Copper Hill Dr

1710 Copper Hill Drive · (210) 477-4862
Location

1710 Copper Hill Drive, San Antonio, TX 78232
Oak Haven Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1859 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Instantly feel at home in this one-of-a-kind spaciously designed floor plan perfect for both family and entertaining. Stunning wood floors in the living and dining areas plus two fireplaces - one in the living and one in the master suite - very cozy. Large eat-in kitchen has double ovens, built-in microwave, smooth cook-top, even a refrigerator. The upstairs bedrooms are huge! Best of all the outside living space offers a triple covered deck with relaxing park like views. Easy access to Loop 1604, IH 281.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 Copper Hill Dr have any available units?
1710 Copper Hill Dr has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 Copper Hill Dr have?
Some of 1710 Copper Hill Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 Copper Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Copper Hill Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Copper Hill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1710 Copper Hill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1710 Copper Hill Dr offer parking?
No, 1710 Copper Hill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1710 Copper Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 Copper Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Copper Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 1710 Copper Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1710 Copper Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 1710 Copper Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 Copper Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1710 Copper Hill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
